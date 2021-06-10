Report: Raiders have every coach vaccinated, more vaccinated players than most teams

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

At a time when many NFL teams are struggling to convince their personnel to get vaccinated, the Raiders appear to be ahead of the pack.

The Raiders’ entire coaching staff has been vaccinated and the number of players vaccinated might be the best in the league, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

During the 2020 regular season, the Raiders found themselves in hot water with the league office for multiple violations of the COVID-19 rules, and both the team and head coach Jon Gruden faced stiff fines. But this year, with vaccines the primary focus, the Raiders are getting the job done.

There may be competitive advantages for teams that get 85 percent of their players vaccinated, as the NFL is considering relaxing certain restrictions on team gatherings for teams that hit the 85 percent threshold. The report about the Raiders doesn’t give a specific number of players who have been vaccinated, but if the Raiders lead the league, they’d have to have at least 65 players vaccinated, which is 72 percent of the offseason roster.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and every player should get it, but many players have so far refused.

