The Raiders are reportedly releasing Gabe Jackson and another offensive lineman could be on the move.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas has discussed trading right tackle Trent Brown.

The Raiders made Brown the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman as a free agent back in 2019, but he’s played only 16 out of a possible 32 games. He started 11 contests in 2019 but played only five in 2020 with various injuries and a lengthy stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

When healthy, Brown has been one of the league’s best tackles, which could create a market for him.

Brown spent the first few yers of his career with San Francisco before the club dealt him to the Patriots in 2018. Brown won Super Bowl LIII with New England that year before cashing in with the Raiders in free agency.

Report: Raiders have discussed trading Trent Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk