REPORT: Raiders DB Lamarcus Joyner on the trade block ahead of free agency

Over the last week, reports have surfaced that the Raiders are expected to release both starting guards ahead of free agency. With the team trying to get under the cap, they are searching for every possible way to create space.

One way the team could do so is by trading (or releasing) veteran defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Signed as a free agent in 2019, Joyner has routinely been one of the team’s most picked-on defensive backs. And unfortunately, he hasn’t yet lived up to his massive contract.

In a recent piece by Albert Breer of SI, he mentioned several players around the NFL who are currently on the trading block ahead of free agency. For the Raiders, he listed Trent Brown and Joyner. Here is what Breer had to say about a potential trade:

“Again, Vegas has to find money, and Joyner’s 2019 free-agent contract is one place to do so—he’s due $9.95 million this year and $10.05 million in 2022. He’s been a disappointment for the Raiders, but there’s still talent to work with there.”

There is no guaranteed money left on Joyner’s contract, but it’s still hard to believe that any team would be willing to pay him $10 million per year as a 30-year old slot defender. And when you factor in his play over the last two years, it’s tough to envision any team surrendering an asset for Joyner.

While the Raiders will continue to look for any type of trade involving the former Florida State star, expect him to be released in the upcoming days if no trade is made. Joyner will likely have a market in free agency, but not at his current price tag.