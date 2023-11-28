Report: Raiders could have interest in David Shaw

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels on Nov. 1. The same question asked then is being asked now, almost a month later: Who will the Raiders hire to replace him?

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that former Stanford head coach David Shaw is "a name to keep an eye on" in the team's search.

Shaw has not coached since last season.

He went 96-54 in 12 seasons at Stanford. Shaw previously spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL. He was a quality control coach for the Eagles in 1997 and held the same position with the Raiders from 1998-2000 before earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2001.

The Broncos interviewed Shaw for their head coach opening earlier this year before they traded for Sean Payton.

Antonio Pierce has gone 2-2 as the Raiders' interim head coach, and he could receive a formal interview after the season.

“I’ve got five weeks to get right,” Pierce said Monday of his mindset looking ahead to the rest of the season, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “If I don’t get right, I’ll have a lot more time off.”

The Raiders are 5-7 but remain in the playoff hunt.