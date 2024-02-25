Report: Raiders considering trading up for Jayden Daniels

As we approach the 2024 NFL draft, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is widely seen as a top-three pick who is likely to be taken by either the Commanders at No. 2 or the Patriots at No. 3.

However, that doesn’t factor in the possibility of a team trading up for Daniels, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are considering a trade up into the top three to get Daniels. That move would reunite him with newly promoted interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who was an assistant at Arizona State under Herm Edwards when Daniels played there.

“Well the QBs, they’re getting ready to throw in Indianapolis and the Raiders will be watching closely and there’s a feeling that Jayden Daniels, the LSU Heisman Trophy winner, has the eye of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce,” Fowler said on SportsCenter Sunday morning, per On3. “Because they have a strong connection from their Arizona State days and Pierce was an assistant there.

“But we’ll see if they can move up but they’re picking 13th, that’d be a huge jump to try to get into the top three. You know, talking to people around the league they make note that the Raiders tried to get up even as high as No. 1 last year trying to get CJ Stroud or Bryce Young. Couldn’t do it … Maybe this is the year they finally make the jump.”

Daniels’ stock has risen considerably since the beginning of the 2023 season, and he could be the subject of a potential blockbuster move in April’s draft.

