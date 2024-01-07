Report: Raiders, Commanders among teams hoping to meet with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is still a really good NFL head coach, so if his long tenure with the New England Patriots ends soon, you'd have to assume at least several teams would have interest in potentially hiring him.

Belichick has won a record six Super Bowl titles as Patriots head coach since he took over in New England back in 2000. The Patriots haven't enjoyed much success since Tom Brady left in 2020 -- only one playoff appearance in the last four seasons -- but Belichick's overall work speaks for itself.

Belichick reportedly will meet with Patriots ownership next week to discuss the plan going forward. He is signed through 2024, but after a horrible 2023 campaign that has seen the Patriots fall to the bottom of the AFC standings, it's fair to wonder if both sides will decide to part ways.

So if Belichick does leave, which teams might be interested in hiring him?

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that "There are other organizations, like the Commanders and Raiders, hoping to get a chance to meet with Belichick. There are more teams in the shadows, but that will depend on outcomes from Week 18 games and playoff results."

The Raiders would be an interesting spot for Belichick. They don't have a franchise quarterback and won't end up with a pick high enough in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to take one of the top prospects. The Commanders almost certainly will have a pick high enough to get one of the top QBs in the draft, but they also have a ton of roster weaknesses to address, especially along the offensive line.

Neither the Commanders nor Raiders are great spots for Belichick if he's determined to break Don Shula's all-time wins record in the near future. The Los Angeles Chargers are another team that has been speculated as a possible destination for Belichick if he leaves the Patriots. The Chargers aren't a contender, either, but they do have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert.

The Patriots host the rival New York Jets in Sunday's Week 18 season finale at Gillette Stadium. It could be the final time Belichick is on the sidelines as head coach of the Patriots. If Belichick does leave New England, it'll be fascinating to see which teams reach out and try to hire him.