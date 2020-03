Report: Raiders close to deal with Marcus Mariota

The Raiders are closing in on a deal with quarterback Marcus Mariota, NFL Media reports.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock had Mariota as the top-ranked quarterback and fifth overall player on his NFL Network draft board in 2015. Mariota went second overall to the Titans.

The Raiders were looking to upgrade behind Derek Carr, with Mariota getting a chance at more than that in case of injury or ineffectiveness.

Mariota, 26, lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill last season.

In five seasons in Tennessee, Mariota made 61 starts and went 29-32. He threw for 13,207 yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

His career passer rating is 89.6.

