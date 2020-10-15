REPORT: Raiders called Jets about RB Le’Veon Bell prior to release

If we have learned anything about Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, it’s that they don’t mind taking chances on players with enormous upside. They value draft pedigree and production and they are always willing to roll the dice on talent.

It appears that Mayock and Gruden are now interested in potentially bringing in former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell as they were one of the few teams to inquire about trading for him prior to his release, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders’ plan on offense is clear. They want to run the ball a ton and complete a high percentage of their passing attempts. Bell is still one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL and would be a terrific backup for Josh Jacobs.

However, this likely is more of the Raiders just doing due diligence on a player with his talent level. Don’t expect the Raiders to ultimately sign Bell as a free agent as they are content with their current stable of running backs.

Before Bell was released by the Jets, he totaled just 113 yards from scrimmage and zero touchdowns on 22 touches. He is expected to sign with a team on a veteran minimum deal as he still has guaranteed money left on his contract from New York. Expect Bell to pick his new team in the upcoming days.

