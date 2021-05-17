Report: Raiders have around 70 present for start of Phase Two

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Add the Raiders to the list of teams whose players are largely present to start Phase Two of the offseason program.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the club’s attendance is in the “70 player range” on Monday.

Las Vegas’ players issued a statement through the NFL Players Association last month that said “players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program.” While some teams, like the Dolphins, have reportedly reached an agreement with their coaches to tone down the activity level during Phase Two and Phase Three of the offseason program, it’s unclear if the Raiders have done so with head coach Jon Gruden.

The NFLPA had been encouraging players to not show up to team facilities for any offseason work. But like rookie minicamps, it appears many players are deciding to attend regardless.

Report: Raiders have around 70 present for start of Phase Two originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: More than 70 Dolphins players present as Phase Two begins

    Phase Two of the offseason program began around the league on Monday, and the Dolphins were another team whose players were largely present. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the club had more than 70 players in attendance for the first day of possible on-field work. Rapoport added that was a result of a negotiation [more]

  • As Phase Two of offseason program begins, how many players will show up?

    The offseason of discontent continues for NFL players, with many of them skipping all of Phase One of the voluntary workout program. Phase Two, including the first opportunity for on-field coaching, begins on Monday. How many players will show up? On Friday, the NFL Players Association informed PFT that only 38 percent of all players had [more]

  • Raiders sign Tyree Gillespie, Jimmy Morrissey

    The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class. The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Both players signed four-year deals with Las Vegas. Gillespie had 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 34 games at [more]

  • Raiders sign 4th round rookie SS Tyree Gillespie to four-year deal

    Within moments of the Raiders signing seventh round pick C Jimmy Morrissey to his rookie deal, the Raiders got another draft pick locked in, signing fourth round safety Tyree Gillespie to his four-year rookie deal. The deal figures to be worth $3.98 ...

  • Report: Chiefs sign Manny Patterson after tryout

    The Chiefs are signing defensive back Manny Patterson after his tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. The Chiefs had receiver Daurice Fountain, linebacker Lawrence Garner, defensive back Thomas Leggett, running back Corey Taylor and Patterson as tryout players. Patterson played for Maine, starting 44 career games for the Black [more]

  • Chiefs to sign Maine CB Manny Patterson following rookie minicamp tryout

    Another rookie minicamp tryout is joining the Kansas City Chiefs, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Lonzo Ball ‘would love to be back’ with New Orleans Pelicans next season

    As he heads into restricted free agency this offseason, Lonzo Ball made it known on Monday that he would like to remain a Pelican long-term.

  • Palestinian policy analyst on situation in Gaza

    Israeli officials say they destroyed Hamas tunnels and homes of militant commanders in the latest airstrikes in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry says least 200 Palestinians have died since the conflict erupted last week, and 8 Israelis have been killed in Hamas rocket attacks. Yara Hawari, senior policy analyst for Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian think-tank, joins CBSN to discuss the situation.

  • Weeks 13-15 will decide season for Las Vegas Raiders

    Weeks 13-15 will decide season for Las Vegas Raiders

  • Eagles veterans to take part in phase two of OTAs with an emphasis on learning new schemes

    Eagles veterans to take part in phase-2 of OTAs with an emphasis on learning new schemes

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Report: More than 80 Jets attended voluntary workout

    As the NFL Players Association encourages players to stay away from voluntary offseason workouts, few players on the Jets are going along with the union. According to Kim Jones of NFL Network, the Jets had more than 80 players show up today to the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, for the start of [more]

  • Broncos sign Pita Taumoepenu, Cody Conway

    The Broncos invited quarterback Case Cookus, tight end David Wells, tackle Cody Conway, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to tryout at the rookie minicamp. News came Sunday that the Broncos were signing Cookus. Now, Mike Klis of 9News reports that the Broncos also will sign Conway and Taumoepenu. Conway started 33 games at left tackle for [more]

  • Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa knows where he needs to improve

    Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season as a Dolphins quarterback and there’s reason to believe he should display significant improvement. Whether it’s adding weapons like receiver Will Fuller in free agency or drafting a wideout like Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick, Tagovailoa will have better options as a passer. But he’s also [more]

  • Dwight Howard reportedly suspended for one game after 16th technical

    Dwight Howard received his 16th technical during Thursday's game against the Heat.

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook among NBA stars showing support for WNBA

    Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and other NBA players wore WNBA jerseys and shirts as the W season tips off.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • 5 unsung players who could decide the NBA playoffs

    With the playoffs right around the corner, it's time to look at who could be a key difference-maker this postseason.

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]