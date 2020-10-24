Report: Raiders and Saints have no new positive COVID-19 results after Friday testing

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will play their games in Week 7. Neither team experienced new coronavirus positives after Friday’s round of testing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Both the Raiders and Saints have placed players on the COVID-19/reserve list in the lead-up to Week 7. The Raiders placed offensive lineman Trent Brown on that list Wednesday, a the Saints placed receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday.

Both teams performed contact tracing to identify players who were in close contact with Brown and Sanders. No additional players have tested positive.

Source: Clear in Las Vegas and New Orleans. No new positives for the #Saints or #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2020

On Thursday, the NFL protected against the possibility of a postponement by moving the Raiders’ game out of the “Sunday Night Football” slot in case the game couldn’t take place as planned. As a result, the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will play on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7. The Raiders will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

Will Raiders have their offensive line in Week 7?

While it looks as though the Raiders will play in Week 7, the team could be severely hampered by coronavirus absences. The Raiders sent their entire offensive line home for multiple days after Brown was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Despite that, it’s possible all the players who came into close contact with Brown will be available for Sunday’s game.

Also notable here: Players cannot travel with the team if they’re still in high risk COVID protocol, but the club can elect to transport them via private transportation. Reducing the COVID home-field advantage. https://t.co/KdUQxzgf1O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2020

