Report: Raiders allow Derek Carr to speak with teams that have agreed to compensation

Beyond using his Pro Bowl interviews to get some self-deprecating jokes off, quarterback Derek Carr also sent a message that the Raiders seemed to receive on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Las Vegas has granted Carr permission to speak with potential trade partners, as long as they’re willing to compensate his former team.

Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas, per sources.



It's the same arrangement the Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2023

This is something that Carr spoke about before the skills competition with ESPN's Stephen Holder, maintaining that he and his representatives were hoping to speak with interested teams but had not been granted permission from Las Vegas.

"That's for [the Raiders] to talk about," he said when ESPN asked about the team's refusal to allow conversations. "I'm just obeying the rules. If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

That would be an ideal outcome for Carr and still seems like the most likely one. In that same conversation, he added that he has no intention of extending the looming Feb. 15 deadline. With $40.4 million of his contract set to become fully guaranteed on that date, he realizes that it’s not in his best interest to give the Raiders more time to find a resolution they like.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Carr’s no-trade clause is what’s taking away the team’s leverage. He reported that interested teams believe they can sign Carr for a “more favorable contract” than the one they would inherit in a trade.

In 15 games this season, Carr posted 3,522 passing yards, a 60.8% completion rate, 24 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 7 yards per pass attempt.

After the franchise that drafted him in 2014 benched him for the final two games of the season, the nine-year Raiders quarterback said in his initial social media goodbye that it broke his heart he couldn’t say goodbye to fans in person. It looks like he was able to do that and more with his last-minute Pro Bowl appearance and can now focus on his potential landing spots.