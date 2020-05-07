Report: Raiders agree to deal with Devontae Booker

The Raiders missed out on signing Frank Gore, but have found some younger backfield help.

(Though, that would apply to any running back they’d sign).

According to Sean Cunningham of KXTV in Sacramento, former Broncos running back Devontae Booker plans to sign with the Raiders.

Booker put up solid numbers as a rookie (877 combined yards), but the 2016 fourth-rounder’s role gradually decreased, and the Broncos let him walk.

The Raiders drafted Lynn Bowden in the third round to back up Josh Jacobs, and have a reasonably deep group in the backfield.

