Report: Quinton Dunbar in talks with Seahawks, is set to visit Lions and Cardinals

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar has been in the spotlight as a free-agent target since the season ended.

But it seems things are starting to pick up and we may know soon if he will be returning to Seattle or not.

According to Ian Rapoport, Dunbar is scheduled to visit two other teams this coming week.

The Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

Free agent CB Quinton Dunbar, most recently of the #Seahawks, has two visits scheduled for next week: He’s set to visit the #Lions and #AZCardinals, source said. He’s been waiting for the right opportunity, but it all ramps up soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2021

As part of NFL free agency, Dunbar is just feeling it out with the Cardinals and Lions. He is also in talks with the Seahawks, and the two seem to have a mutual interest in a reunion.

Dunbar wrote in response to a comment about the seahawks that the two sides have had “good talks” and “they want me back I love it there.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 30, 2021

In 2020, Dunbar dealt with nagging injuries all season long in Seattle. He went to IR with a knee injury in November, came back in December for a bit, then decided to have season-ending surgery later in the month.

In his one season in Seattle, Dunbar started 6 games, had one interception, and defended 5 passes while recording 30 tackles.

So, his last season gets an incomplete grade.

Dunbar will look to bounce back in 2021, and hopefully with the Seahawks, and display what he did with Washington for two seasons where he recorded 6 interceptions and 17 passes defended.

He may end up signing a short-term 'prove it' contract, and that might mean a reunion with the Seahawks.