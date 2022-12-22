Report: Quinnen Williams will play vs. Jaguars

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

Consider this an early Christmas present from the Jets Thursday. Freshly-named Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reportedly will play tonight against the Jaguars, per Connor Hughes on SNY.

Williams was considered questionable with a calf injury but was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s estimated practice report — the Jets held walkthroughs all week — which was a good sign that he would be able to play.

After clearly missing Williams against the Lions, the Jets will get a much-needed boost as they look to cool down a Jaguars team that has scored victories over the Titans and Cowboys over the last two weeks and make life miserable for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has finally started seeing everything click for him since coming into the NFL.

The Jets need to win to keep their playoff hopes somewhat manageable. A loss could soon signal the end of the line. Getting their Pro Bowl defensive tackle back is a huge help in that department.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories