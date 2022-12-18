Report: Quinnen Williams will not play Sunday

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Quarterback Mike White won’t be the only player missing from the Jets lineup on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will miss his first game of the season. Williams injured his calf against the Bills last weekend.

Williams did not practice at all during the week, so it’s not surprising that he’ll be out against the Lions despite head coach Robert Saleh saying on Friday that he had a 50-50 chance of getting on the field.

Williams has racked up 11 sacks and 12 tackles for losses this season, which means the Jets will have a lot of productivity to replace in the center of their defensive line. Sheldon Rankins, Solomon Thomas, Nathan Shepherd, and Tanzel Smart are the other defensive tackles for the Jets.

