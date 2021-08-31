Report: Quinn Nordin named starting kicker for 2021 season

The New England Patriots have made rookie kicker Quinn Nordin the starter for the 2021 season. Nordin takes the job over from Nick Folk, who has held the position for the last two seasons.

Nordin went six-of-eight on field goals throughout the course of the preseason. He went four-of-eight on extra points. With Folk missing much of the preseason due to injuries, Nordin was able to have an opportunity to showcase his skills.

Folk was named the starting kicker for the 2020 season. He went 26 of 28 on field goals and 30 of 33 on extra points. He had two game-winning field goals last season. Both of them came in the month of November, against the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots are expected to stick with rookie K Quinn Nordin as their starter, taking over the job from veteran Nick Folk, per source. Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn after this past NFL Draft and is now in line to handle kicking duties in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

With the Patriots having a busy Tuesday, the kicker position battle has been put to rest.

