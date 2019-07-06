Report: Quinn Cook signs with Lakers on two-year, $6 million contract

When we last saw Quinn Cook, he was being forced into more duty than he should have had to see in the NBA Finals for Golden State, but injuries forced him into that role and Cook shot just 37.9 percent overall and 31.3 percent from three.

However, for the season the Duke sharpshooter averaged 6.9 points per game shooting 40.5 percent from three — the Lakers need that kind of floor spacing, so they have signed Cook, a story first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Free agent guard Quinn Cook has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $6 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2019





Lakers GM Rob Pelinka learned his lessons from last summer and has worked to put more shooting around his stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The challenge is the way the Kawhi Leonard saga dragged out and forced the Lakers to sit on some cap space, a lot of the preferred free agency targets were off the board. The players left largely are flawed and left on the board for a reason.

Cook is among those, but he’s a scrappy player who played his way out of the G-League to become a solid backup point guard that Steve Kerr could lean on in big moments. This is a solid pickup for the Lakers at this price.