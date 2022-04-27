Report: All’s quiet on the Deebo Samuel trade front

Deebo Samuel took to Twitter to complain about people talking about his situation without knowing the facts. Unfortunately, he provided no facts to clear up things.

People are going to continue talking about the receiver’s situation as long as he remains in San Francisco without a long-term deal.

Will the 49ers trade him or not? That still is the question.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is no sense of “any movement” on Samuel’s trade request. One call, of course, could entice the 49ers to move Samuel, but it’s going to take a lot for that to happen.

Samuel had 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns last season, and he added a passing touchdown. He is due a big (BIG!) raise over the $4.89 million he is scheduled to make in the final year of his rookie deal.

If the 49ers are going to make Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall choice in 2021, their starter this season, then the young quarterback needs Samuel to remain happy and healthy . . . and on the 49ers’ roster and not somebody else’s.

