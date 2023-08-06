Report: Ques Glover likely to re-enter transfer portal before ever playing at BYU

Ques Glover, who started his college career at Florida before starring at Samford the past two seasons, signed with BYU as a graduate transfer. Now he is reportedly re-opening his recruitment. | John Amis, Associated Press

Ques Glover was one of three transfer additions for the BYU basketball program this offseason.

Turns out, he isn’t expected to play a minute at the school.

Stadium national college basketball expert Jeff Goodman reported Saturday that Glover is “likely to re-open his recruitment.” He signed with the team in early May.

Former Florida and Samford guard Ques Glover, who committed to BYU, is likely to re-open his recruitment, per source.



The grad transfer averaged 14.7 points and shot 38 percent from 3 this past season at Samford. Played first two years at Florida, last two at Samford. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 5, 2023

As a graduate transfer, Glover can re-enter the transfer portal at any point without having to sit out a season.

“BYU’s staff and players have been great throughout the entire process,” Glover told On3’s Joe Tipton at the time of his commitment to BYU. “I feel like we have really developed a good relationship. I look forward to playing with the guys. BYU is going to give me a great opportunity to grow as a player and a leader while giving me an opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages.”

The 6-foot guard starred at Samford the past two seasons after starting his college career at Florida.

Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while starting 18 of the 19 games he played last season. He missed nearly two months with a torn meniscus.

Glover had his best collegiate season during the 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game for Samford.

Glover was a two-time All-SoCon player during his time at Samford. Over the past two seasons, he had 21 games with 20 or more points.

In his two seasons at Samford, Glover shot 47.2% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, though he bumped up his 3-point shooting percentage this past season, shooting 37.8%.

At Florida, Glover averaged 3.6 points per game in two seasons while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 24.6% from 3-point range.

With Glover’s expected departure, it leaves BYU with two vacant scholarships as the Cougars head into their first season in the Big 12.