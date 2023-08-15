Report: Ques Glover headed elsewhere in Big 12 country after previously committing to BYU

Ques Glover, who started his college career at Florida before starring at Samford the past two seasons, signed with BYU as a graduate transfer. Now the graduate transfer guard is reportedly headed to Kansas State after reopening his recruitment. | John Amis, Associated Press

In May, former Samford guard Ques Glover signed with BYU as a graduate transfer addition.

Last week, though, reports indicated that Glover was reopening his recruitment without ever playing for the Cougars, and men’s basketball coach Mark Pope acknowledged that Glover’s departure was based on NIL money.

“If you want to point the finger at why Ques left, it is on me because I didn’t get the job done,” Pope told reporters last week.

Turns out, Glover is heading to another Big 12 school.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard is headed to Kansas State for his final season, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Tuesday.

BYU fans will still get to see the talented guard: Kansas State is scheduled to play BYU both at the Marriott Center and in Manhattan, Kansas, in the upcoming season, the Cougars’ first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Glover also considered Indiana and Illinois, among others, according to Tipton.

Glover most recently was a standout at Samford the past two seasons. He averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season while starting 18 of the 19 games he played in — Glover missed nearly two months with a torn meniscus.

His best season came in 2021-22, when Glover, a two-time All-SoCon honoree, averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Prior to that, he spent two seasons playing for Florida, where he averaged 3.6 points per game.

As a graduate transfer, Glover could reenter the transfer portal at any point without having to sit out a season.

Pope told media members last week that Glover “was a perfect fit at BYU,” but now must focus on how to proceed this season at the guard position without the transfer.

Glover’s departure leaves BYU with two vacant scholarships as the Cougars head into their first season in the Big 12.

“It’s late,” Pope said, as the Deseret News previously reported, regarding how to fill out the roster for this season. “We are paying attention to everything that’s going on. We’re still having a lot of conversations.”