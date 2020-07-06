The first two years of Patrick Mahomes being the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback could not have gone any better.

Now, he's getting rewarded for it.

Mahomes has agreed to an incredible 10-year extension to remain with the franchise through the 2031 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but Schefter mentions the extension is the "richest deal in NFL history."

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes' extension, in all likelihood, will surpass Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's annual figure north of $35 million per season. With the length of the extension, the Chiefs quarterback has agreed to a deal worth $350-$400 million, which is more than MLB's stars Bryce Harper, Gerrit Cole and Nolan Arenado have signed in recent years -- in a sport without a salary cap.

Schefter reports that the exact numbers of the quarterback's extension have not been finalized, but Mahomes' deal will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap each season. The higher the cap, the more Mahomes makes.

The quarterback enters his fourth NFL season in 2020, coming off his first Super Bowl title where he was named the game MVP. Mahomes threw for a league-best 50 touchdowns in 2018, where he earned MVP honors in his first year as a starter.

Through three seasons, Mahomes is 24-7 as a starter with 9,412 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. He's totaled 500 rushing yards and four touchdowns with his legs, too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Story continues

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Report: QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to 10-year extension with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington