Report: QB Jameis Winston to re-sign with Saints on one-year deal

Report: QB Jameis Winston to re-sign with Saints

A longshot quarterback solution for the Washington Football Team is no longer an option.

Jameis Winston has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million to remain with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news of a deal was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Winston staying in New Orleans should not come as much of a surprise, especially following Drew Brees' retirement. The Saints have reportedly been high on Winston and see the former Florida State star as part of the team's future, per multiple reports.

The 27-year-old will compete with Taysom Hill for the Saints' starting QB job this fall, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

For Washington, another potential quarterback option is now off the market. If the team chooses to address the position in free agency, veterans like Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton remain available.

Washington currently has Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and 2020 practice squader Steven Montez under contract for 2021. The team could also address the position in the NFL Draft, where it holds the 19th overall pick.