Report: QB Drake Maye and Patriots agree to terms on rookie contract

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms on a rookie contract with quarterback Drake Maye. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news on Tuesday.

Maye, who was selected by the Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, comes with insanely high expectations. The Patriots are coming off a 4-3 season and looking to rebuild their offensive roster, starting with the quarterback position.

Maye breaks the mold of the traditional signal-callers in New England, including Tom Brady and Mac Jones. The former North Carolina standout pairs his rocket arm with incredible athleticism and the ability to make plays on the move. He’s an offensive weapon that can hurt opponents in a multitude of ways, which is something the Patriots desperately need right now.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Drake Maye on his rookie deal, source says. The No. 3 overall pick is under contract. pic.twitter.com/PloNSBoVUQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2024

How soon will Maye be ready to take the reins under center as a starter? Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity broke down the possibilities in a recent article.

The Patriots have Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe as possible veteran bridge options on the roster. They also invested a sixth-round draft pick on rookie quarterback Joe Milton III.

There are clearly measures in place to keep the team from rushing things with Maye.

