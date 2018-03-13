Report: QB Case Keenum leaving Vikings to sign with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have apparently worked out their quarterback situation ahead of the official start of free agency.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Case Keenum is leaving the Minnesota Vikings and intends to sign with the Broncos on Wednesday.

When free agency opens Wednesday, former Vikings’ QB Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, sources tell ESPN. First QB domino has fallen. QB race is on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018





Keenum revitalized his career in 2017, leading the Vikings to an 11-3 record and a spot in the NFC championship game as their starter after Sam Bradford suffered a knee injury. He finished the season with 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Prior to signing as the Vikings’ backup, Keenum struggled in limited action as a starter with the Los Angeles Rams, posting a 4-5 record with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2016.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reports that Broncos adviser and former head coach Gary Kubiak advocated for Keenum over pending free agent and former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Some context inside the #Broncos Case Keenum signing: Senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak was deep in Keenum’s corner in the process. Denver decided against committing to the player-friendly Kirk Cousins contract structure, shifted quickly to Keenum. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 13, 2018





The Broncos had a glaring hole under center last season, cycling through Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler en route to an unexpected 5-11 record and last-place finish in the AFC West.

The news is the first free-agent move of what is expected to be an active offseason for the quarterback position in the NFL. The trade market has already been busy, with the Buffalo Bills sending Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns and the Redskins trading for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, which cemented Cousins’ status as a pending free agent.

With the Broncos apparently having settled on their quarterback, the Vikings, Bills, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are the mostly likely teams to be actively seeking quarterbacks in free agency and the draft. The Browns, meanwhile, have several options at quarterback while the Jacksonville Jaguars could seek an upgrade over Blake Bortles.

Case Keenum is reportedly leaving Minnesota to play with the Denver Broncos. (AP)

