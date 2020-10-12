Report: QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore likely to return for Week 6
Patriots QB Cam Newton and CB Stephon Gilmore are likely to return for Week 6, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Both players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Giardi reported that Gilmore "has remained asymptomatic" and he believes both players will play Sunday vs. Denver. Newton missed one game due to COVID-19, but if Gilmore plays in Week 6, he won't miss any action