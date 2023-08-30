Report: QB Bailey Zappe clears waivers, signs to Patriots practice squad

Bailey Zappe is once again a New England Patriot.

After being shockingly cut from the team on Tuesday, the second-year backup quarterback reportedly re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday.

The Patriots took a major gamble in releasing Zappe, who immediately went on waivers for other teams to have a chance to put in a claim for him. However, the gamble paid off with the former fourth-round draft pick clearing waivers and ending up back in New England.

Zappe will have an opportunity to continue developing his game within the Patriots’ offensive system. He went 2-0 as a starter for the team last season, when Mac Jones went down with an injury.

After clearing waivers, QB Bailey Zappe is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

Whether Zappe will resume his role as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mac Jones or not remains to be seen. A report from the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi stated that the Patriots were looking for a veteran to serve as the No. 2 option behind Jones.

Even as a member of the practice squad, Zappe’s future remains unknown, for now.

