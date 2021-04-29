Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers reportedly tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

Report: QB Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to return to Packers

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The 2021 NFL draft just got very interesting for the Green Bay Packers, and it has nothing to do with who general manager Brian Gutekunst will pick in the first round Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is “disgruntled” with the Packers and has told people in the organization he wants out of Green Bay.

The Packers are not interested in trading Rodgers, who turns 38 in December of this year.

On Monday, Gutekunst said Rodgers would be the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN, the Packers have attempted to extended Rodgers’ contract this offseason, but nothing has been done. Taking Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s draft is at least partially responsible for the damage done to the relationship between player and team.

Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and only five interceptions in leading the Packers to a 13-3 record last season.

Rodgers is under contract for the next three seasons in Green Bay.

