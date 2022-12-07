Report: Purdue's Jeff Brohm hired as Louisville's next head football coach

Louisville fans have been clamoring for Jeff Brohm for years.

And now, they have him. The University of Louisville has hired Brohm away from Purdue to be the program’s next head football coach, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

It apparently didn’t take long for the two parties to come to an agreement. The Cardinals just lost head coach Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati on Monday.

This is the second time that Louisville has tried to get Brohm. The first time was when the Cardinals hired Satterfield in 2019. At the time, Brohm had been with the Boilermakers for two only years and turned the job down. Now having six years under his belt at Purdue, the timing seemed better.

Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the process of finalizing a deal to bring Brohm back to his alma mater as head coach, sources tell ESPN. The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range. Brohm has been at @BoilerFootball the past six seasons. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2022

ANALYSIS: The key traits that make a successful college football coaching hire

COLORADO: Deion Sanders has supercharged school's recruiting, relevance in less than two days

STAY UP TO DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Brohm’s journey began as a quarterback at Trinity High School where he led the squad to an undefeated state championship in 1988. His father, Oscar, was the quarterbacks' coach for the program. That same year, Jeff Brohm was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football.

The Louisville native stayed in town for college and was Cardinals quarterback Browning Nagle’s backup in 1990. The next year, he took over as the starter but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season – a 28-11 loss to Tennessee. That year, the Cardinals went 2-9. Brohm was back as the starter for the next two seasons. By the time his career was over, he etched his name in the program’s record books as 10th in career completion percentage (56.2%), 10th in career passing yards (5,451) and tied for eighth in career TD passes (38).

Story continues

Brohm, who was inducted in the Louisville Ring of Honor in 2006, had a professional career that included stints with the San Diego Chargers (1994), Washington (1995-96), San Francisco 49ers (1997-98), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1998), Denver Broncos (1999) and Cleveland Browns. He also had a stint in the XFL, playing for the Orlando Rage in 2001.

When his playing career was over, Brohm began his coaching career at Louisville in 2003, working with the team’s quarterbacks. He then became the offensive coordinator in 2008. His first head coaching job was with the Louisville Fire, an arena football team, in 2002. His other stints included Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Alabama-Birmingham and Western Kentucky.

Brohm was hired on as Purdue’s head coach on Dec. 5, 2016, and was the first former quarterback to lead the squad since Bob DeMoss in 1970. In his debut season, the Boilermakers went 7-6, which included a season-opening 35-28 loss to his alma mater.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Brohm hired as Louisville's next football coach