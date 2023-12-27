Report: Purdue football sacks leader Nic Scourton entering transfer portal

Nic Scourton, one of Purdue's leading tacklers in 2023, is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

The Athletic reported that Scourton will be on the move, and he shared a social post on the report.

The 6-4, 280-pound sophomore linebacker was in on 50 tackles this season, 15 for a loss. He led the Boilermakers (4-8) with 10 sacks. He had 22 tackles and 2 sacks as a freshman.

Scourton is a native of Bryan, Texas, which is near Texas A&M. The Aggies have a new coach in Mike Elko, who is trying to fill a hole left by outgoing transfer Fadil Diggs.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football sacks leader Nic Scourton entering transfer portal