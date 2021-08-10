Report: Public safety plays a major role as component of quality of life

Aug. 9—WILKES-BARRE — The 2021 Indicators Report, compiled by The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development at Wilkes University, reports that public safety is a component of quality of life — in fact, the report shows that public safety indicators play a major role in determining the quality of life within neighborhoods and communities as a whole.

These indicators include crime rates, drug-related offenses, vehicle crashes, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenses, alcohol-induced crashes, domestic violence offenses, and police officer and fire department statistics.

These type of statistics also have an economic effect in their communities that they can improve or reduce property values and therefore, affect property taxes.

"The percent of part time officers, the extensive use of state police, and the difficulty in filling positions in our local police forces reinforce the need to regionalize policing," said Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute. "It has been attempted multiple times in the past decade and failed only because communities couldn't collaborate. What went from a winning proposition for improved policing quality and minimal cost savings, has now become a more urgent need due to the workforce shortage and providing adequate coverage."

The 2021 Indicators Report shows a low crime rate typically makes an area attractive to potential residents and businesses. Additionally, it is an indicator of the social well-being of a community, because crime is inter-related with other social, economic, and public health problems such as unemployment, poverty, and substance abuse. Breaking the cycle of poverty and crime requires tremendous effort.

However, this effort can be rewarding in terms of quality of life and economic success. Strong public safety, social service, educational, and health care infrastructure working together with government and community members are integral, the report states.

"Northeastern Pennsylvania generally remains a safe area for a region with its size and socioeconomic characteristics, and by some measures it is getting safer," Ooms said. "In both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, property crimes have dropped to the lowest levels in the past decade, driven largely by falling numbers of burglaries and larceny theft offenses."

Ooms said property crime, like burglary and theft, are often associated with drug addiction. Drug abuse offenses, however, have primarily risen in recent years as the region deals with the fallout of substance abuse disorders — particularly those specific to heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

According to the report, violent crime statistics have been uneven in recent years. In 2019 preliminary data, Luzerne County saw the total number of violent crimes fall to the lowest it has been in a decade, declining for a second consecutive year. Violent crime has consistently increased in Lackawanna County year-over-year since 2013, including a considerable increase in 2018 driven by a sharp uptick in aggravated assault offenses.

Although domestic violence is unfortunately still prevalent within the study region, the total number of offenses declined in 2019. This is a difficult phenomenon to measure, Ooms noted. In this report, it is defined as the total number of family offenses as noted in the Uniform Crime Reporting System.

Offenses against children and family include abuse and cruelty to spouses, children, and other family members; child and spousal neglect and desertion; and nonpayment of child support and alimony.

Statistics for 2019 showed decreases in both counties, and a statewide decline in the number of reported family offenses for the first time since 2014. Despite this recent decline, total offenses across the Commonwealth have primarily trended upward, increasing 89 percent since 2010. This could reflect an increase in the occurrence of these offenses, an increase in the reporting of domestic violence, or both.

Municipal police forces in the two counties employ more than 1,100 officers as of early 2021. This accounts for about five percent of the statewide total, though in the two counties, there are a larger share of part-time officers compared to Pennsylvania as a whole.

In Lackawanna and Luzerne, over 40 percent of municipal police officers are part-time, while the share is only about 18 percent statewide.

These municipal police statistics exclude personnel from several other law enforcement agencies that serve the region, including Pennsylvania State Police. In the two counties, 71 of 116 municipalities (61 percent) have their own municipal police force, while 15 (13 percent) contract with another municipality for police protection. Another 30 municipalities utilize State Police only.

Motor vehicle crashes can unfortunately result in fatalities and injuries. In Luzerne County, the share of crashes resulting in fatalities or injuries has remained stable from the prior year, although the total number of crashes involving fatalities increased slightly from 18 in 2018 to 30 in 2019.

Lackawanna County had a decline in the number and share of crashes involving fatalities or injuries. For the first time over the time period analyzed, there were no alcohol-related crash deaths reported in Lackawanna County in 2019, while Luzerne County's total number of alcohol-related crash deaths reported more than doubled from four in 2018 to 10 in 2019 — the highest level since 2015.

The number of pedestrian crash fatalities remained relatively stable in the region, accounting for five percent of the statewide total. While motor vehicle accidents may be nearly impossible to completely eliminate, improved education, enforcement, and infrastructure can significantly improve public safety.

There were 104 fire departments in the two-county region as of early 2020. Anecdotal evidence suggests that some fire departments in Pennsylvania are experiencing difficulties recruiting and retaining volunteers.

There were 3,142 volunteer firefighters in the two-county region in 2020, comprising about 86 percent of the area's total firefighting force.