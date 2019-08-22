Report: PSG reject wild offer from Real Madrid for Neymar

A report from L’Equipe claims that Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a monster offer from Real Madrid for Neymar.

Real are said to have offered $110 million for Neymar, plus James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas. Why would PSG turn this down!?

Another report from Guillem Balague says that new Real signing Luka Jovic is wanted by PSG as a part of the deal, along with Navas and one other player, plus cash.

Expect this to rumble on in the coming days.

Neymar, 27, doesn’t want to be in the French capital anymore and both Real and Barcelona are pushing hard to sign the Brazilian superstar ahead of the European transfer window closing on Sept. 2.

The deal which PSG just rejected is likely to be the best one they will receive. Bale and James would start for PSG and freshen up their forward line, as Edinson Cavani looks likely to be on his way out in the next 12 months. While Navas will compete to be their starting goalkeeper right away.

Of course, the wages of three players compared to one would be something PSG have to factor into this deal, but most of the $110 million transfer fee could go towards the salaries and Neymar earns close to $1.1 million a week at PSG anyway, so getting him off the wage bill will be a relief.

PSG don’t appear to want to sell the wantaway star, but why should they keep him? PSG’s fans have turned against Neymar as he has made his intentions clear not only over the summer but at the end of last season as several incidents off the pitch led to his suspension from the domestic and European scene to start this season.

Injuries haven’t been kind to Neymar since his arrival at PSG for a world-record $246 million fee in the summer of 2017, but he hasn’t endeared himself to their fans at all.