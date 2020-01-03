Report: President Donald Trump set to attend LSU-Clemson National Championship Game

President Donald Trump looks set to make his second national title game trip in three years.

Per a report from the Baton Rouge Advocate, Trump is expected to be in attendance on Jan. 13 when Clemson plays LSU in New Orleans. It would be Trump’s second LSU game of the season; he attended the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa in November.

Trump was at Alabama’s overtime national title game win over Georgia in Atlanta in 2018. He was on the field for the national anthem before heading to a suite for the first half of the game. Trump’s presence led to long security lines for some fans outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a rainy Monday evening.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trump left that Alabama win at halftime as not to disrupt postgame logistics outside the stadium. It’s likely a similar situation would occur during the middle of the LSU-Clemson game.

The news of Trump’s likely appearance at the title game comes after he called LSU coach Ed Orgeron following the Tigers’ win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

“I was very honored to get a call from President Trump,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “He was very pleasant to talk to, very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff, complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us, and was complimentary to the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game.”

Trump was also in attendance at Navy’s win over Army on Dec. 14. He tossed the coin before the game like he had done at the game in 2018.

The trip to New Orleans would be Trump’s first visit to the state of Louisiana since Nov. 14. He was there two months ago for a rally for Eddie Rispone, the Republican candidate for governor. Rispone lost the race to incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, a man who Orgeron is friendly with.

Story continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



