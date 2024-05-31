Report: Premier League Giants Chase Everton Midfield Talent

Amadou Onana: Eyeing a Top Club Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Amadou Onana’s Ambitions and Arsenal’s Interest

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has expressed his aspirations to join a “top club,” sparking significant interest from Premier League giants Arsenal. The 22-year-old Belgian international, included in Belgium’s squad for Euro 2024, hopes his performances in Germany will attract elite suitors. “At previous tournaments, you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs. That’s something I strive for,” Onana told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Arsenal’s Midfield Reinforcements

Standard Sport reports that Arsenal are considering Onana as one of their options for strengthening their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. As the Standard state “Standard Sport understands Onana, who rejected West Ham when joining the Toffees from Lille in 2022, is one of the options Arsenal have looked at ahead of the summer transfer window.”

Arsenal’s interest in Onana aligns with their broader strategy to bolster their midfield ranks, having also watched Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi this season.

Onana’s Commitment to Everton

Despite the transfer buzz, Onana remains committed to Everton, as evidenced by his decision to reject a January move away from Goodison Park. His agent, Melissa Onana, revealed, “We could have left this winter. But we once again sat down and asked the question whether it’s the right time, if the player is ready. My job is to put opportunities on the table. In the end, he’s the one who makes the choice because it’s his life and his career.”

Onana’s contract with Everton runs until 2027, yet the midfielder’s recent statements suggest he is open to considering opportunities that align with his career ambitions. “I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage,” he remarked, underscoring his readiness to showcase his talents on a larger platform.

The Broader Transfer Landscape

The interest in Onana isn’t limited to Arsenal. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle have also been linked with the Belgian star, highlighting his growing reputation in European football. Onana’s versatility and potential make him a valuable asset for any top club looking to enhance their midfield options.