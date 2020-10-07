Predators trade Nick Bonino, 2 picks to Wild for Luke Kunin

Nick Bonino scored 18 goals with the Predators last season. (Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators have traded Nick Bonino, the 37th and 70th overall picks in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Luke Kunin and the 101st pick, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Bonino registered 18 goals and 35 points in 67 games last season, while Kunin recorded 15 goals and 31 points in 63 games.

"Luke Kunin is a solid, young, up and coming player with a great future ahead of him," Predators general manager David Poile said. "He is a former first-round pick with good pedigree that can play both center and on the wing, and in all situations, including on the penalty kill and the power play."

There was no salary retained in the trade, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports. Bonino has one year left on his contract, holding a $4.1 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

Bonino provides the Wild with a two-way presence and championship pedigree, having won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017. Kunin is coming off the best season of his career at 22, his upside and versatility are promising for the Predators, who are shaking off a qualifying-round exit.

It was a busy morning for the Predators, who placed Kyle Turris and Steven Santini on unconditional waivers, for the purpose of a buyout.

