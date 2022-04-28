Report: Potential trade of Deebo Samuel to the Jets isn’t dead yet

Things are quiet regarding a potential trade of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. That’s exactly how it needs to be, if it’s going to be.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that a possible trade that will send Samuel to the Jets isn’t dead yet.

As we’ve said repeatedly (and will nevertheless repeat), the 49ers should insist on complete secrecy until the pick they’ll be acquiring is on the clock. This avoids any possibility that the 49ers would be jumped if, for example, they end up with the 10th overall pick before the draft starts.

Cimini also suggests that the final decision may hinge on the players who are taken before the Jets are on the clock. And that may indeed be a factor. At this point, the 49ers need to think of the trade as a swap for a player not a draft pick. Once the first nine selections are made, the 49ers will know who they can get.

It really may be that simple. Regardless, complete discretion remains a key ingredient. While the deal would be done well in advance of the pick going on the clock, the 49ers should do everything they can to keep it completely quiet until then.

