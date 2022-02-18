Report: Potential Bears target Michael Gallup recovering well

Report: Potential Bears target Gallup recovering well originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears need another pair of solid hands for Justin Fields to throw the ball to. Could those hands belong to former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen released their list Tuesday of the best landing spots for the top free agents and suggested that Chicago would be a great choice for Gallup.

However, there's one problem with the star receiver. He's currently dealing with an ACL injury he suffered in Week 17 while trying trying to catch a pass for a touchdown.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported that Gallup's knee surgery was scheduled for February 10 with Cowboys head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper, and 2022 is said to be looking optimistic for Gallup.

According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, Gallup is recovering well from his surgery and is expected to be at 100% by August.

Free-agent wide receiver Michael Gallup is recovering well from knee surgery after tearing his ACL in early January, per source. The current expectation is he'll be 100% by August. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 17, 2022

ACL surgeries don't always guarantee players a successful return, but stars like Tom Brady, Rob Grankowski and Teddy Bridgewater (just to name a few have) tore their ACLs and were able to return to high-level play.

In his four seasons with the Cowboys, Gallup has played in 55 games and has 193 receptions, 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season before tearing his ACL in January.

With Allen Robinson expected to hit free agency this year, Gallup is worth a look by the Bears and dealing with an injury makes him an affordable option for Ryan Poles.

