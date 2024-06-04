Report: Porzingis expected to play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, and a new report Tuesday morning said Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1 of the series. According to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the big man has been cleared to play after participating in multiple scrimmages with the team.

Porzingis went down in the opening round of the postseason with a strain in his calf, and has been sidelined since. His availability has remained a background question for the Celtics, who proceeded to nearly win out for the remainder of the playoffs. During the regular season Porzingis served as a key instrument in Boston’s defense and an equally important factor on the offensive side of things. With a championship just four games away, bringing a player of Porzingis’ caliber back into the fold could prove to be a massive swing for the series.

The 2024 NBA finals will begin this Thursday, June 6 in Boston.

Celtics Lab 264: Previewing the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals with Andy Tobolowsky https://t.co/cfionjO8j8 pic.twitter.com/xIBbpY6yrK — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire