Report: Portland to sign point guard Jaylen Adams for Orlando restart

Portland doesn’t have a lot of minutes available at point guard: Damian Lillard gets the bulk of them (as an All-NBA player should) with Anfernee Simons backing him up.

Now add Jaylen Adams to the mix for the restart in Orlando. Portland is signing the former Atlanta Hawk, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign guard Jaylen Adams as a substitute player to replace Trevor Ariza, sources tell ESPN. Adams was the G-League's MVP runner-up with Wisconsin. #Bonnies — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020





Adams averaged 20.9 points a game with an impressive 63.1 true shooting percentage this past season for Wisconsin. The season before that, the 6’2″ point guard out of St. Bonaventure had a two-way contract with Atlanta that he parlayed into a deal for the rest of the season.

Adams is being signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league and will be a free agent this coming offseason.

Portland enters the restart in Orlando just 3.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth seed, tied with New Orleans and Sacramento, and looking to get into a play-in series with the eighth seed (most likely Memphis, they will be hard to catch). The race is for the nine seed and the Trail Blazers’ challenge is the Pelicans have a much easier schedule (Portland has one of the tougher schedules in the West), which will make it difficult for Portland to keep pace. They need wins from day one. If the Trail Blazers were to fade from the playoff picture, Adams might get more time on the court as coach Terry Stotts and the Blazers will start to think about how many minutes they want to run their stars out there and risk injury.

