Report: Polarizing MLB umpire Angel Hernandez to retire

One of MLB’s most polarizing figures seemingly is hanging up the black uniform.

Angel Hernandez, an umpire whose career has spanned three decades, reportedly is retiring from the league on Tuesday, multiple reports said Monday.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports was first on the news, citing a high-ranking baseball official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Hernandez’s last game was on May 9 as the home-plate umpire when the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The league and Hernandez had spent the last two weeks negotiating a financial settlement and reached a resolution this weekend, the report added. In a statement released via MLB and shared on social media by The Athletic’s Sam Blum, Hernandez said he is retiring so that he can spend more time with his family.

The 62-year-old Cuban native was a controversial figure for players, managers and fans, among others, due to his calls.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.