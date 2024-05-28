Report: Polarizing MLB umpire Angel Hernandez to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One of MLB's most polarizing figures seemingly is hanging up the black uniform.

Angel Hernandez, an umpire whose career has spanned three decades, reportedly is retiring from the league on Tuesday, multiple reports said Monday.

Ángel Hernández to retire: Much-maligned MLB umpire calling it quits https://t.co/2m9QJNlkcl — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 28, 2024

Umpire Angel Hernandez is retiring, a source confirms to ESPN. One of the most controversial figures in the game, the source of much ire and frustration by fans and players alike, Hernandez has umpired his last game in Major League Baseball. First on news: @BNightengale. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2024

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports was first on the news, citing a high-ranking baseball official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Hernandez's last game was on May 9 as the home-plate umpire when the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The league and Hernandez had spent the last two weeks negotiating a financial settlement and reached a resolution this weekend, the report added. In a statement released via MLB and shared on social media by The Athletic's Sam Blum, Hernandez said he is retiring so that he can spend more time with his family.

Angel Hernandez's lawyer, Kevin Murphy, told me via text that "He was NOT forced out" by MLB.



A source w/ knowledge told @Ken_Rosenthal that MLB approached Hernandez about moving on from umping. And he agreed.



Full story: https://t.co/Mzf9UkoKvl



Hernandez statement, via MLB: pic.twitter.com/6o6rctoYmJ — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 28, 2024

The 62-year-old Cuban native was a controversial figure for players, managers and fans, among others, due to his calls.

