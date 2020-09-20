Report: Player with fever being held out of Sunday’s game

All NFL players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, but one player is reportedly still being held out of Sunday’s game because he has a fever.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the unidentified player will be inactive “out of caution” related to the fever. Maske adds that the player woke up feeling ill on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the player’s close contacts are getting point of care tests to make sure that they remain negative for COVID-19.

There were no such bumps in the road in Week One, but navigating the entire season without players running fevers or displaying other COVID-19 symptoms was never going to happen. Sunday’s development is a reminder of that and an early test of the protocols put in place for this season.

