Report: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans to air on CBS, Monday or Tuesday

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game appears to be heading for CBS television, per a report.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post tweeted the game will be on CBS and would be played either Monday at 5 p.m. ET or Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. As an AFC matchup, CBS would have the TV rights to the game in almost all occasions.

The Monday game would be prior to — but could overlap — with the MNF game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

The rescheduled Steelers-Titans game is expected to be on national TV on CBS, according to sources. It will be either on Monday at 5 p.m. or Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 1, 2020





The game was postponed because four Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.