Report: Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms with Dwayne Haskins

The Dwayne Haskins redemption show will start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per a report.

The former No. 1 draft pick of the Washington Football Team — No. 15 overall in 2019 — is going to the AFC North.

Haskins was a total flop in Washington before being cut during the 2020 season. However, the Steelers see something and brought him in Thursday and he impressed enough to agree to terms on a deal.

The #Steelers and QB Dwayne Haskins have now agreed to terms on a contract, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Haskins was 3-10 as a starter and threw 12 touchdown passes against 14 interceptions.