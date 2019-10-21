Report: Pistons waiving Joe Johnson, keeping Christian Wood

The Pistons faced one of the most fascinating battles for a final regular-season roster spot:

Joe Johnson, a seven-time All-Star with a $220,000 guarantee

vs.

Christian Wood, an unguaranteed minimum-salary player claimed on waivers

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Pistons are waiving Joe Johnson, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019





This was the right call.

Wood has produced whenever given an opportunity – in the NBA’s minor league, with the 76ers, Hornets, Bucks and the Pistons in the preseason. He might even crack Detroit’s rotation as backup center. He at least threatens Thon Maker for minutes in that role.

Johnson looked like a 38-year-old who spent last season in a 3-on-3 league for retirees. The jury remains out on the Big3 sending a player back to the NBA. Johnson wanted to be that trendsetter, but he at least collect the $220,000.