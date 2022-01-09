NBA Twitter has wanted more Bol Bol for years, and it is about to get what it wants.

The Denver Nuggets are trading 7’2″ Bol Bol to the Pistons for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by others.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

This is a brilliant flier for Detroit that costs them nothing. Everyone outside of Denver has been much higher on Bol Bol than the staff in Denver; now he will get a chance to prove he deserves a larger role.

Bol Bol is on an expiring contract and he becomes a restricted free agent next summer, the Pistons can get a long look at him the rest of the season then make a call. Detroit currently has Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk (out with a sprained knee) and rookie Luka Garza at center.

The Nuggets are expected to waive McGruder to create a roster spot, giving them flexibility heading to the trade deadline. The second-round pick is reportedly Brooklyn’s for 2022, which belongs to Detroit, but will be deep in the draft.

Report: Pistons trading for Bol Bol, will give him more minutes originally appeared on NBCSports.com