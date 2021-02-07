Report: Pistons trade Derrick Rose to Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., draft picks

Report: Pistons trade Derrick Rose to Knicks for Smith Jr., picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The youngest MVP in NBA history is headed back to New York.

The Detroit Pistons are sending Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rose and the Pistons agreed a trade is best for both sides, sources say, clearing way for Detroit and New York to work toward agreement. Rose is on track to reunite with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. https://t.co/zkUsC4ojKO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

Rose, 32, will reunite with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. During their time together, Rose and Thibodeau led the Bulls to seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2008 to 2015.

This season with Detroit, Rose has averaged 14.2 points in under 23 minutes per game. The three-time All-Star has been inactive in five of the Pistons’ last eight contests.

On the other side of the trade, Dennis Smith Jr. will be joining his third team in four seasons.

Originally drafted ninth overall by Dallas in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith was elected to All-NBA Rookie Second Team in 2018. Since then, however, his stock has dipped. After averaging over 15 ppg his rookie year, the high-flying guard has played only three games this season, averaging exactly three points. On February 1st, Smith was assigned to the Westchester Knicks, the G-League affiliate of their Big Apple counterparts.

Smith will join the Pistons in the midst of a rebuilding season. They're currently last place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-18 record. Derrick Rose join a Knicks team seventh in the East with a record of 11-13.