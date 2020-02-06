Report: Pistons and Suns at impasse on Luke Kennard trade

DETROIT – The Pistons and Suns are playing.

After the game – despite trade talks between the teams – Kennard won’t switch locker rooms.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Detroit's discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020





Kennard is a 23-year-old who can shoot, handle and pass. He’s under team control another two seasons.

The Pistons might hold doubts about giving Kennard a big contract extension next offseason. But players like him hold significant value. Detroit isn’t rushing to deal him.

Phoenix is probably right to hold a hard line on pick protection. Kennard’s athleticism likely limits his ceiling below stardom. A high first-round pick has more upside, an important consideration in a star-drive league.

This doesn’t preclude Kennard from getting dealt elsewhere before tomorrow’s deadline. But teams are generally reluctant to trade good players who are in just their third season. It’s interesting the Suns got so far in negotiations for Kennard. That doesn’t mean another team will.

The Pistons have several other players who could be dealt by tomorrow – including Langston Galloway and Markieff Morris (more likely), Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose (less likely).