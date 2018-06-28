Report: Pistons to sign rookie guard off Warriors' Summer League roster
Keenan Evans' time on the Warriors' Summer League roster didn't last very long.
Instead of suiting up for the Warriors in the California Classic Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League, Evans has agreed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Texas Tech's Keenan Evans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018
Evans, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, had originally agreed to a Summer League deal with the Warriors on Saturday.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, Evans averaged 17.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 36 games for the Red Raiders.
With Evans off to the Pistons, here's how the Warriors' Summer League roster now looks:
NO
Player
POS
HT
WT
BORN
COLLEGE/FROM
LAST TEAM
NBA EXP.
18
Abudurexiti Abudushalamu
F
6-8
187
5/20/96
China
Xinjing Flying Tigers (China)
R
2
F
6-9
224
1/7/95
Oregon/USA
Golden State Warriors
1
20
G
6-4
200
2/19/95
Oregon/USA
Oregon
R
33
Rion Brown
G
6-6
200
9/3/91
Miami/USA
Dijon (France)
R
7
Gian Clavell
G
6-4
185
11/26/93
Colorado State/Puerto Rico
Sakarva BB (Turkey)
1
40
Xavier Cooks
G/F
6-8
185
8/19/95
Winthrop/Australia
Winthrop
R
32
Marcus Derrickson
F
6-7
249
2/1/96
Georgetown/USA
Georgetown
R
10
Jacob Evans III
G/F
6-6
210
6/18/97
Cincinnati/USA
Cincinnati
R
8
Jordan Howard
G
5-11
180
1/6/96
Central Arkansas/USA
Central Arkansas
R
44
Omari Johnson
F
6-9
220
5/26/89
Oregon State/Jamaica
1
15
Damian Jones
C
7-0
245
6/30/95
Vanderbilt/USA
Golden State Warriors
2
19
Josh Magette
G
6-1
160
11/28/89
Alabama in Huntsville/USA
Atlanta Hawks (2W)
1
25
Kendrick Nunn
G
6-3
183
8/3/95
Oakland (MI)/USA
Oakland (MI)
R
21
Nuni Omot
F
6-9
205
10/3/94
Baylor/Kenya
Baylor
R
22
Jeff Roberson
F
6-6
220
8/20/96
Vanderbilt/USA
Vanderbilt
R
31
J.P. Tokoto
F
6-6
200
9/15/93
North Carolina/USA
Perth Wildcats (Australia)
R