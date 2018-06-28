Report: Pistons to sign rookie guard off Warriors' Summer League roster

Keenan Evans' time on the Warriors' Summer League roster didn't last very long.

Instead of suiting up for the Warriors in the California Classic Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League, Evans has agreed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Texas Tech's Keenan Evans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Evans, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, had originally agreed to a Summer League deal with the Warriors on Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, Evans averaged 17.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 36 games for the Red Raiders.

With Evans off to the Pistons, here's how the Warriors' Summer League roster now looks:

NO Player POS HT WT BORN COLLEGE/FROM LAST TEAM NBA EXP. 18 Abudurexiti Abudushalamu F 6-8 187 5/20/96 China Xinjing Flying Tigers (China) R 2 Jordan Bell F 6-9 224 1/7/95 Oregon/USA Golden State Warriors 1 20 Elijah Brown G 6-4 200 2/19/95 Oregon/USA Oregon R 33 Rion Brown G 6-6 200 9/3/91 Miami/USA Dijon (France) R 7 Gian Clavell G 6-4 185 11/26/93 Colorado State/Puerto Rico Sakarva BB (Turkey) 1 40 Xavier Cooks G/F 6-8 185 8/19/95 Winthrop/Australia Winthrop R 32 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 2/1/96 Georgetown/USA Georgetown R 10 Jacob Evans III G/F 6-6 210 6/18/97 Cincinnati/USA Cincinnati R 8 Jordan Howard G 5-11 180 1/6/96 Central Arkansas/USA Central Arkansas R 44 Omari Johnson F 6-9 220 5/26/89 Oregon State/Jamaica Memphis Grizzlies 1 15 Damian Jones C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA Golden State Warriors 2 19 Josh Magette G 6-1 160 11/28/89 Alabama in Huntsville/USA Atlanta Hawks (2W) 1 25 Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 183 8/3/95 Oakland (MI)/USA Oakland (MI) R 21 Nuni Omot F 6-9 205 10/3/94 Baylor/Kenya Baylor R 22 Jeff Roberson F 6-6 220 8/20/96 Vanderbilt/USA Vanderbilt R 31 J.P. Tokoto F 6-6 200 9/15/93 North Carolina/USA Perth Wildcats (Australia) R

