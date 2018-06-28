Report: Pistons to sign rookie guard off Warriors' Summer League roster

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Keenan Evans' time on the Warriors' Summer League roster didn't last very long.

Instead of suiting up for the Warriors in the California Classic Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League, Evans has agreed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Evans, an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech, had originally agreed to a Summer League deal with the Warriors on Saturday.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, Evans averaged 17.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 36 games for the Red Raiders.

With Evans off to the Pistons, here's how the Warriors' Summer League roster now looks:

NO

Player

POS

HT

WT

BORN

COLLEGE/FROM

LAST TEAM

NBA EXP.

18

Abudurexiti Abudushalamu

F

6-8

187

5/20/96

China

Xinjing Flying Tigers (China)

R

2

Jordan Bell

F

6-9

224

1/7/95

Oregon/USA

Golden State Warriors

1

20

Elijah Brown

G

6-4

200

2/19/95

Oregon/USA

Oregon

R

33

Rion Brown

G

6-6

200

9/3/91

Miami/USA

Dijon (France)

R

7

Gian Clavell

G

6-4

185

11/26/93

Colorado State/Puerto Rico

Sakarva BB (Turkey)

1

40

Xavier Cooks

G/F

6-8

185

8/19/95

Winthrop/Australia

Winthrop

R

32

Marcus Derrickson

F

6-7

249

2/1/96

Georgetown/USA

Georgetown

R

10

Jacob Evans III

G/F

6-6

210

6/18/97

Cincinnati/USA

Cincinnati

R

8

Jordan Howard

G

5-11

180

1/6/96

Central Arkansas/USA

Central Arkansas

R

44

Omari Johnson

F

6-9

220

5/26/89

Oregon State/Jamaica

Memphis Grizzlies

1

15

Damian Jones

C

7-0

245

6/30/95

Vanderbilt/USA

Golden State Warriors

2

19

Josh Magette

G

6-1

160

11/28/89

Alabama in Huntsville/USA

Atlanta Hawks (2W)

1

25

Kendrick Nunn

G

6-3

183

8/3/95

Oakland (MI)/USA

Oakland (MI)

R

21

Nuni Omot

F

6-9

205

10/3/94

Baylor/Kenya

Baylor

R

22

Jeff Roberson

F

6-6

220

8/20/96

Vanderbilt/USA

Vanderbilt

R

31

J.P. Tokoto

F

6-6

200

9/15/93

North Carolina/USA

Perth Wildcats (Australia)

R


