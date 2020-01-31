Report: Pistons seeking lottery pick for Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is a hot name on the trade market.

What do the Pistons want for him?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

The tricky part: Lottery teams don’t want Rose. Only teams trying to make the playoffs want the veteran guard. Plus, teams currently outside postseason position would be more likely to make the playoffs with Rose.

There are workarounds. A team could trade a future-year pick, another team’s pick or an equivalent player.

But it’s easy to see Detroit’s best offer being a first-round pick projected outside the lottery. Would the Pistons settle for that as the trade deadline approaches?

Rose is their biggest draw right now, and he’s locked up for a reasonable $7,682,926 next season. Pistons executive Arn Tellem is also close with Rose, whom had Tellem as an agent.

But Rose is 31 with an extensive injury history. As well as he’s playing right now, Detroit can’t count on him maintaining this production the rest of this season and next season. Even if he does, the Pistons are unlikely to win significantly with Rose this season. Doing so next season will also be challenging.

I suspect the Pistons will keep their asking price high for Rose, content to keep him if nobody steps up to meet it. But it’s tough to say how the pressure of the trade deadline – still six days away – will affect their thinking.