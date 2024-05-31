Report: Pistons to 'part ways' with GM Troy Weaver

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 30: Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver looks on during the press conference on July 30, 2021 at the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Pistons and General Manager Troy Weaver are going their separate ways according to published reports.

NBA reporter Shams Charania, who works for The Athletic and Stadium, posted the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon. The news comes a week after the Pistons hired Trajan Langdon to be the new president of operations.

Charania posted online, "Breaking: As Trajan Langdon’s tenure as Detroit Pistons President begins, the franchise and general manager Troy Weaver are planning to part ways, sources tell me and James Edwards III."

Weaver, 56, was hired in 2020 from the Oklahoma Thunder - but the franchise has struggled. The most recent example was last season where the Pistons finished 14-68.

Weaver had a 74-244 record in four years with the franchise.

The Pistons set a NBA single-season record with 28 consecutive losses and have missed the playoffs the past five seasons.

Detroit has the fifth pick in the June 26 NBA Draft.

